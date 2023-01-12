SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 2.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 808,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Bank of America began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,831 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,678,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 92.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

