Stargate Finance (STG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.67 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002150 BTC on major exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

