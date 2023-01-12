Steem Market Cap Reaches $70.46 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $70.46 million and $4.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,815.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00452714 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018508 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00878006 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00112602 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00637595 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00223798 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,332,774 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
