StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Ultralife stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,244. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.