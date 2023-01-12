StockNews.com Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Buy

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 8,335,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $238.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

