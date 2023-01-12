Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth about $230,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDRR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

