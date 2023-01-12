Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 91,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,248,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.56. 5,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,538. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $254.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.00.

