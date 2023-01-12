Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.83. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,659. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.63.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

