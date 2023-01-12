Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.50. 1,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,519. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.67 and a 200-day moving average of $337.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.