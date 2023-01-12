Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 199,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,829. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

