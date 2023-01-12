Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 5,880 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 124,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,478. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

