StormX Hits Market Cap of $43.06 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One StormX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $5.69 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00433538 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,827.33 or 0.30621655 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00930474 BTC.

About StormX

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

