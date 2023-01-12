StormX Hits Market Cap of $43.06 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One StormX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $5.69 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00433538 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,827.33 or 0.30621655 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00930474 BTC.
About StormX
StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.
StormX Token Trading
