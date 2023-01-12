Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.79

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.79 and last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

