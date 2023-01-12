Strike Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.11 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Strike token can currently be bought for $11.40 or 0.00061356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $40.17 million and approximately $48.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,525,395 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

