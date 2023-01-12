Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.70 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.11). Approximately 580,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,569,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

KETL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.98) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Strix Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £199.03 million and a PE ratio of 910.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

