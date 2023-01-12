Substratum (SUB) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $283,347.37 and approximately $13.98 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00083453 USD and is up 14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

