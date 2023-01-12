Suku (SUKU) Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $960,448.52 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

