Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

SPOT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.20. 11,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $240.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.