Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,735,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

IPAY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

