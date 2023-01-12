TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Trading Down 4.2%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.43. 37,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 66,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

(Get Rating)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-tobacco based smokable products in Canada and the United States. It offers nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.