Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading Down 2.1%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.
About Taiheiyo Cement
Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, construction materials, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, kaolin, and recycles surplus construction soil.
