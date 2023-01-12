Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.



