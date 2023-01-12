Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Up 5.8%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.35. 449,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,283,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

See Also

