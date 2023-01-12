Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $359,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

