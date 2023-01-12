TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 226,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 172,747 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Zeno Research LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 382,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.