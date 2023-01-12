TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:TGet Rating) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$31.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.60.

T traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 809,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:TGet Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

