Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $252,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $179.03. 42,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,557. The company has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

