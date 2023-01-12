Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $816.28 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002251 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007038 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,629,861 coins and its circulating supply is 923,205,361 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

