The Debt Box (DEBT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $30.45 or 0.00168181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00438862 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01044629 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.44 or 0.30990253 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.