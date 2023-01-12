The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC reduced its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 0.11% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 122.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 89 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

