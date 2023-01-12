The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $50,146.60 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

TTC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.62. 552,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,584. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

