ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $44.57 million and $116,853.33 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

