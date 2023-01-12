Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 2.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 343,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after buying an additional 340,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.1 %

CCI traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.34. 24,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

