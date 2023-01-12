Thomas Story & Son LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $327.93. 19,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.79 and its 200-day moving average is $301.32. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

