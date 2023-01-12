Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Up 1.2%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.71 and last traded at C$7.64. 88,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 100,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TF. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 147.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$641.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.69.

Timbercreek Financial Increases Dividend

About Timbercreek Financial

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.69%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Stories

