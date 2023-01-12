Tokocrypto (TKO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.03 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $136.50 million and $6.03 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

