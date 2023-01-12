Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Hits $57.79 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.46 billion and approximately $57.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00011590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042239 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00236892 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

