Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $129,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

