Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerSale by 55.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 20.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 72,262 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AerSale by 39.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,391 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. AerSale had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

