Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 76,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

NYSE ZTS opened at $156.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $216.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

