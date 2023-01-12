Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,939.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

