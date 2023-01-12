Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $277.75 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

