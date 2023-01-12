Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 177.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 127,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 114,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $169.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.