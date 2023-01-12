TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 36.4%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) rose 36.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 43,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Up 27.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$6.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.