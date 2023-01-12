Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 49,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 64,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

