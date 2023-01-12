Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.59 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $254.71. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.95.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

