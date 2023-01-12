Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $342.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.35. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $541.59.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

