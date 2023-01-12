Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 691 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

