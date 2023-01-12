Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $62.35 million and $992,485.84 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00223027 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00041463 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00063682 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19896442 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $664,927.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

