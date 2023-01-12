Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $214.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

